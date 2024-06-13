26.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, June 13, 2024
CUP FINAL FEATURES NEW GENERATION

This year’s FA cup final goes beyond just the excitement of a potential cracker but a testimony of progress made in the development of Gambian football. Th e finalists are Medina United FC from Lamin, an innovation that produced a first class academy and second division team in relatively short time. The other finalist is TMT FC a revelation in the first division.

Medina United reached the final after deserved victory over Steve Biko through a Dominic Boissey lone strike in the 46th minute at Old Yundum.

TMT FC beat Team Rhino a marathon 8-7 penalty shootouts after a goalless draw in regulation time at East Park

Both finalists surprised even they themselves and each will be looking for a maiden FA Cup trophy when they lock horns in the final, yet to be scheduled.

