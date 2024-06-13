Gabon rally to beat resilient Gambia

- Advertisement -

A drama-filled five goal thriller took place in Franceville, as Gabon played host to a resilient Gambia that pushed them to the very end in a dramatic 3-2 win for the hosts.

Yankuba Minteh was the first to strike for the visitors ahead of the break, before Jim Allevinah levelled matters shortly after the recess ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike that put the hosts in the lead.

Denis Bouanga extended Gabon’s lead shortly after, but a 79th minute strike by Ebou Adams resulted in a dramatic finish that saw the hosts holding on for the vital win that sees them just a point behind table toppers, Cote d’Ivoire. But not before shameful power cut that halted the match and disparaged fans watching far away.

Meanwhile, Burundi boosted their chances of qualifying for the global showpiece when they overcame Seychelles 3-1 at home.

A brace by Bienvenue Kanakimana was preceded by a Sudi Abdallah strike in the first half which was enough to give the east Africans the much-needed win that moves them to third on the table behind Cote d’Ivoire and Gabon.