Man who allegedly took D350K on false pretense arraigned

By Amadou Jadama

One Lamin Barrow was yesterday dragged to court before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally in Banjul accused of obtaining D350,000.00 from one Foday Jeffang with a false promise to clear a 40-foot container at the Banjul ports.

Mr Barrow, who was unrepresented pleaded not guilty to a single count charges of obtaining goods by false pretence.

He was granted bail in the sum of D350,000 with one responsible Gambian surety who must be in the course of genuine business or employment and must exhibit proof of same and a valid and correct contact numbers, addresses and a valid ID Card and to swear to an affidavit of means,

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person on 10 May 2022 at No 6 Liberation Avenue, in Banjul with false pretences and with intend to defraud, obtained the sum of D350,000.00 from one Foday Jeffang and promise to clear a 40-foot container at Banjul Port Authority, which representation he knew or believed to be false.