JACK VACATES WBC CRUISER WEIGHT TITLE

Three-division world champion, Badou Jack, has made the decision to vacate his WBC Cruiserweight World title just seven months after he won the belt in Saudi Arabia.

Jack knocked out Ilunga Makabu in the twelfth round of their contest on the undercard of Tommy Fury’s win against Jake Paul back in February.

Now, the almost 40-year-old Swede-Gambian has a new target in mind, setting his sights on becoming the WBC Bridgerweight Champion in a title challenge against Lukasz Rozanski, which is expected to be an announced imminently.

British fans can safely assume that a Tony Bellew comeback is now completely dead in the water, after the scouser was linked to a return against Rozanski over the last couple of months.

As Jack has vacated his cruiserweight title, Don King Promotions announced that it will stage the contest to decide a new champion. Makabu (29-3) – who lost the belt to Jack earlier this year – aims to regain it against mandatory challenger, Noel Mikaelian (26-2).

The rest of the card, which takes place on November 4 in Miami, Florida, sees a host of other recognisable faces take centre stage in one of King’s most stellar cards in recent years.