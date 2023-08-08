Man wins case to relocate taxi garage from his compound

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh has ordered drivers of Kanifing Estate Garage to relocate from the compound of one Beran Malick Sosseh to the designated taxi garage at Kanifing and Jeshwang with immediate effect.

The judge also warned that the drivers and their leader Amadou Kanteh should no longer use the premises as garage and that if they are found operating at the compound they should be arrested by the Inspector General of Police, charged and prosecuted under section 160 of the Criminal Code.

Beran Malick Sosseh had gone to court seeking to evict the garage from his compound complaining that the drivers were causing him too many inconvenience and invading his privacy. He also wanted a compensation of D1million but the court only granted D100.000.00 as compensation for the violation of his right to privacy.

In his ruling Justice Jaiteh declared that the setting up of a taxi garage in front of the complainant’s compound was unlawful and declared that the conduct of the leader of the drivers Amadou Kanteh and his co-drivers amounts to a violation of Beran Malick Sosseh’s fundamental right to privacy.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh therefore warned that any driver found at the illegal garage at Kanifing Estate should be arrested by the Inspector General of Police.