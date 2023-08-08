IEC warns public against scammers impersonating it

By Olimatou Coker

Scammers calling themselves IEC Gambia have been issuing notices inviting people to apply for vacancies online, Election House said yesterday.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission spokesman, Pa Makan Khan, the notices have become so wide spread online that it is causing concern with many people drawing their attention to it.

“The notice refers people to a certain website where they can process their applications. This is not our website and we are not advertising any vacancies,” he told The Standard shortly after his office issued a statement on the matter.

“The general public is hereby informed that the said advertisement which seeks to invite applications from the public, to fill various vacant positions at the IEC did not emanate from the Independent Electoral Commission, and therefore, it is absolutely fake,” the statement from IEC said.