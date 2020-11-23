Mass movement of women gather at Refela meeting

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The current nationwide meeting of the Gambian Chapter, the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa, REFELA, has reached Brikama in the West Coast region.

REFELA brings together women members of political bodies responsible for the governance of African cities and regional authorities, for women’s economic empowerment.

Following the KMC meeting last week, the process moved to Brikama where a huge crowd gathered to hear from Mayor Rohey Lowe, the head of the Gambian chapter among others.

Addressing the gathering, the mayor said the REFELA initiative is completely non-political and is designed only to empower Gambian women irrespective of their political affiliation. “REEFLA is a non-political platform – it is a platform designed for women in an attempt to bring them together to discuss their problems,” she said.

She disclosed that similar meetings will be held throughout the country to elect executive members who will steer the affairs of the network for the next three years.

”The RELELA Gambia chapter must put in place all its executives throughout the country by 12 December to be eligible for endorsement.

I want to take this opportunity to urge all Gambian women to come together and support the movement,” she said.

She added: “Women have gone through a lot over the years despite being the biggest contributor in the election of the president. It is time that we take full responsibility of our destiny,” she noted.

Another speaker at the event, Ndey Fatima Jammeh, executive member of REEFLA Gambia, said Gambians should embrace REEFLA and tap its benefits in women empowerment, adding that it has been very successful in Senegal and Morocco where it has been established 15 years ago, and impacting the lives of thousands of women.

Other speakers at the event included Abi Bangura, Lady Councilor of Banjulinding, Sukai Sanyang, executive member of Refela Gambia Chapter, Musukebba Jarju, Kaddy Faal Bojang, Lady Councilor Brikama South.

The next meeting will be held in the Lower River Region, this weekend.