Dear government

By Omar Sarr

Another woman dies

Another breadwinner gone

Another child mourns

Another fallen hero

Another broken home

Another heart bleeds

We need change… Please!

Our children found dead in bags

Some in shackles chained

Some on the streets begging

Some in the hoods smoking

Some in abroad dying

Trying to accomplish dreams

We need change… Please!

Our nation, like a guest house

Darkness visits each and every day

Our news, like a tragedy box

Sad stories upon sad stories

Tragedies upon tragedies

Our economy, like dreams of an empty bottle

Sending signals of shattered of dreams

We need change… Please!

For tomorrow is uncertain

*NeptunePoet*