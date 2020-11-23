21 C
POEM

Dear government

omar sarr
By Omar Sarr

Another woman dies
Another breadwinner gone

Another child mourns
Another fallen hero
Another broken home
Another heart bleeds
We need change… Please!

Our children found dead in bags
Some in shackles chained
Some on the streets begging

Some in the hoods smoking
Some in abroad dying
Trying to accomplish dreams
We need change… Please!

Our nation, like a guest house
Darkness visits each and every day
Our news, like a tragedy box
Sad stories upon sad stories
Tragedies upon tragedies
Our economy, like dreams of an empty bottle
Sending signals of shattered of dreams
We need change… Please!
For tomorrow is uncertain

*NeptunePoet*

