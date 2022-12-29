MC Cham Jr is new GDC campaign manager

By Omar Bah

Opposition Gambia Democratic Congress administrative secretary, Samba Baldeh has confirmed that Modou MC Cham Jr has been convinced by the party’s council of elders to take the position of national campaign manager. Mr Cham, arguably the GDC’s most vocal executive member, announced a few weeks ago that he was not going to seek re-election as national youth president, a position he held for four years. This followed his famous visit to State House which fueled rumors that he may cross carpet to the NPP. He has since denied ever wanting to go to the president’s party.

But in an audio obtained by The Standard, the GDC administrative secretary, Samba Baldeh said Mr Cham has accepted to take the position after series of engagements with the party’s council of elders. “I want to thank the council of elders for their tremendous efforts in convincing MC Cham to finally accept to take a position in the party,” he said.

The new national executive of the GDC is as follows: Mamma Kandeh – Party Leader and Secretary General, Momodou ABS Mboob – Deputy Party Leader, Samba Baldeh – Senior Administrative Secretary, Ebrima Nyang – administrative Secretary 1, Modou MC Cham Jr – National Campaign Manager, Henry Jawo – National Party President, Abdoulie F. Jallow – Foreign Secretary, Haruna Jallow – Chief of Protocol, Fatou Bass – Deputy Foreign Secretary, Essa Baldeh – Financial Secretary, Abdoulie Mubarak Jallow – National Treasurer, Amat A Cham – Deputy National Treasurer, Ebou S Cham – National Organizer, Abdoulie Jallow – Deputy National Organizer, Musa Camara-Director of Research and Policy Analysis, Momodou O Gaye – Deputy Director of Research and Policy Analysis, Momodou Baldeh – Logistic Manager, Jawando Jallow Assistant 1 –Ndey Gajaga – Assistant 2, Ndey Fatou Jallow – National Auditor, Yerro Jallow -National Youth President, Biggy Bah – Deputy 1, Haruna Barry – Deputy 2, Amadou Bah – National Youth Mobilizer, Ebrima A. Ndow – National Propaganda Secretary, Muhammed Saidy – National Youth Coordinator, Momodou Pateh Bah-Chairman Advisory Council, Amat Faal-Deputy Chairman Advisory Council,

Momodou Baldeh, (Oversee) Chairman Electoral Committee, Alagie Jawo – Chairman Council of Elders, Modou Sarr – Head Of Fund Raising, Cherno Ebrima Jallow – Head Of Religious Affairs, Lamin Janneh – Chairperson Differently abled and Majai Touray – Deputy C/Differentiable.