Barrow appoints new national security adviser

President Adama Barrow has appointed Abubakarr Suleiman Jeng as his new National Security Adviser. Mr Jeng, who is a career police officer with extensive professional experience at home and abroad, replaces Momodou Badjie who served in the position for the past five years or so.

Jeng also served in various capacities including Commissioner of Administration of The Gambia Police Force; Senior Security Operations Officer, United Nations (UN) Assistant Mission in Somalia; Deputy Security Adviser for Administration and Support of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operations in Darfur; Special Assistant to the United Nations Police Commissioner in Liberia; Chief of Staff, UN Police Component in Liberia; Team Leader for the Darfur-related transitional planning activities at the UN Department of Peace-Keeping Operations in New York and Deputy Security Adviser, Israeli Occupied Palestinian Territory and Jerusalem.

He is a graduate of the National Academy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States of America, Mr. Jeng additionally holds an MSc Degree in Crisis/Disaster Management from Cranfield University, United Kingdom. He equally underwent intensive training in Technical Studies, Criminal Investigation, Disaster Management, Police Command and Security Crisis Management in The Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana and Norway.