MD explains Port expansion project, impact on Half-Die properties

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia Ports Authority has revealed that the process by which private properties were acquired for the ports expansion project in Half-Die was based on a Cabinet decision in 1993 for the exploration of the identified properties, which were negotiated on a willing-seller and willing-buyer basis.

A number of private properties in the immediate vicinity of the Port of Banjul in the Half – Die area were bought from their owners by the GPA under the project to make room for a new container terminal to be built.

However, some people, mostly former residents of Half-Die have raised concern that the settlement is disappearing and with it, a long culture and heritage of the people of Banjul. They also asked why such a destruction of history should be necessitated by a project.

The Standard put these concerns to Ousman Jobarteh the Managing Director of the GPA during a recent media engagement meeting at Metzy Hotel.

He clarified that no one was forced or compelled to sell off property and that a major compensation scheme was reached under which residents were compensated for both the land and structures in Banjul, and all beneficiaries accorded an alternative plot for resettlement in Bakau Katchikally to enable families construct dwellings in order to maintain their family heritage.

He said similarly, some facilities such as the former Muslim High School was acquired from the Banjul Muslim Association and the school is now relocated in Brusubi.

“In fact, as far as Muslim High is concerned, both the structures in the school and the environment it was located in Banjul were deteriorating resulting in fewer than normal enrolment rates,” the MD said.

He said as a Banjulian himself from Half-Die, he too can relate to the feeling of the disappearance of its old face but that should not diminish the importance of the project.

“In fact, once the planned new port in Sanyang is built and most of the port activities in Banjul are transferred to Sanyang, the GPA will regain the Port infrastructure including the former Half-Die residential properties, and more than half of the area will be transformed into Estate Development, which include housing, recreation and tourism attraction such as a marina. “So Half-Die could bounce back as a completely new residential place with modern buildings,” MD Jobaterh said.

Asked under those circumstances if former residents of the place would have a chance to buy properties there, the MD said there could be a proposal to take care of that- to give chance to such kind of people. Jobarteh said the very reason of an expansion project is borne out of a genuine need to transform the Port of Banjul in order for it to remain relevant and survive in this day of fierce competition among ports in the region. He said this single transformative project contains lot of development that would enhance many aspects of life in the Gambia such as river transport with the dry-ports being planned in Kaur and Basse, for example.

Sanyang land compensation

The MD said the area of land earmarked for a brand-new port in Sanyang and the compensation process are the subject of current consultations and meetings between the GPA and the people of Sanyang. He said to start with, the very presence of a sea port in the area will transform the place to be a business hub as has never happened before and this would change the prosperity of the people of Sanyang and beyond.