Aspiring PPP leader speaks on his vision for change

- Advertisement -

Alpha Ousman Jallow a retired development worker who recently announced his intention to run for the leadership of the Peoples Progressive Party PPP, has said he intends to revamp the party after what he calls ”a decline in recent years because of weak leadership and complacency.”

“We must embrace new leadership and a revitalsed vision to rejuvenate our party, restore the trust of the people of the Gambia, and uphold the core values of transparency, accountability, and integrity,” Jallow said in a manifesto he shared with The Standard. A former staff of the Peace Corps, Save The Children , Action Aid and curriculum development expert, Jallow said he intends to review specific provisions of the constitution of the PPP and focus on transparency, accountability, and integrity in the management and administration of the party.

“It is my goal to reach out to all members of the party who may have left for various reasons and encourage them to return, and ensure that they feel empowered to voice their opinions freely. Furthermore, I will ensure that there is open access to and proper disclosure of financial information, including our party’s audited financial reports. To uphold these standards, as provided in the constitution I will establish a national audit committee that will be responsible for conducting periodic audits of the party’s finance since the PPP is facing significant financial challenges that threaten its long-term sustainability,” he said. Mr Jallow also discussed his commitment to respect of rule of law for the PPP and promised to promote self-reliance in the management of the economy of the country once he succeeds in getting the party into power.