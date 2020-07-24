29 C
City of Banjul
Friday, July 24, 2020
News

Medicare closes temporarily over Covid-19

107
medicare
Medicare Clinic, highly considered as one of the best in terms of services, has announced closure with immediate effect.
According to a statement from the Clinic seen by The Standard,the closure is due to the recent array of events it has been facing.

Last week, the authorities announced a member of staff from the Clinic died from Covid-19.
”Due to the recent loss of a beloved member of staff, the health and safety of our staff and patients remain a top priority. Our closure will allow us to complete testing on all staff members and carry out a deep clean of all our facilities in line with national guidance.

Members of staff that have tested positive have been isolated as per national guidelines. Our facility in Westfield has already been disinfected and will resume operations as soon as safely possible. Please note we understand this may be difficult for some of our patients but unfortunately we have to ensure the safety of our staff and the general public in this pandemic.

Our team will be in contact with patients regarding booked appointments and procedures to reschedule. Please be patient with us as we try to rebuild a safe environment for us all,” the stamen said.
The Clinic will resume operations on Monday, 27th July.

