Minister expects no hike in hajj prices in 2025

By Tabora Bojang

The Minister of Lands and Religious Affairs has said although government is yet to decide on the cost of next year’s pilgrimage, he does not expect any increment.

“We have no intention of increasing the hajj package next year. There is absolutely no justification for it,” Hamat Bah told National Assembly Members during their discussions with the National Hajj Commission.

The cost of hajj in The Gambia is said to be one of the highest in West Africa with many people at home and abroad querying that the exorbitant cost is pricing out everyone except the very rich from performing the hajj.

Last year, pilgrims paid as much as D531, 000, with the lowest fee pegged at D498,000.

The prices are determined by operators.

Minister Bah said some travel agencies blamed these high costs on fluctuation of the exchange rates but he said there is no significant depreciation this year. “Last year, the dollar was about D68-69 and this year it is just about D71-D72. So one cannot justify any increases. Secondly the cost of packages in Mina has gone down. So, we cannot be held hostage by operators who believe that they can do whatever they want,” he warned.

One shelter for all Gambian pilgrims

According to him, his ministry in partnership with the Hajj Commission will ensure that all Gambian pilgrims are sheltered in one area during the hajj.

“The Gambia is the only country whose pilgrims are sheltered or scattered everywhere. If Nigeria with such a huge population of pilgrims of about 100,000 or 200,000 can be sheltered in one place, why should just 2000 people from Gambia be spread across 30 different hotels? That will stop”, Minister Bah vowed.

He alleged that some travel agencies “feel too big, too powerful and too connected” to adhere to the conditions of the Hajj Commission and have even gone ahead to sign contracts with hotels in Saudi Arabia for the 2025 hajj without even receiving operating licenses from the Hajj Commission yet.

“All agencies must operate under the guidelines and conditions of the Hajj Commission or risk not being licensed,” the minister stressed.