Journalists trained on assault and battery guide

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Press Union in partnership with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), and support from the European Union is running a two-day training and validation of the draft assault and battery guide for 25 journalists. The training is to capacitise them on the effective usage of the guide by providing them with essential knowledge and strategies to navigate these risks effectively.

Jainaba Faye, head of country office of IDEA, said the guide stands as a testament to their commitment to ensuring the protection of journalists in their line of duty.

“Knowledge empowers you to protect yourselves legally and physically and this guide goes further to not only outline your rights but also offers practical advice on how to de- escalate potentially violent situations, ensuring your safety while you conduct your duties,” she told the participants.

“As we move forward, I urge you all to not only familiarize yourselves with this guide but to share it with your colleagues and peers. This will create a culture where journalists can work freely knowing they are equipped with the tools they need to stay safe and informed,” Madam Faye said.

Enya Braun, representing the EU Ambassador, said journalists play a central role in society as they are the voice of the people, the mirror of government and societal accountability, and the defenders of democracy. “We deeply value press freedom, understanding that without it, democracy itself is undermined and we are here today to affirm our solidarity with Gambian journalists, to help empower and equip them with the knowledge needed to protect their rights, and to support an environment that upholds the rule of law for all,” she said.

She said the training covers the scope of assault and battery laws, the process for filing complaints, and the support that journalists can seek from the judiciary. “We believe that, with greater awareness, the impunity associated with crimes against journalists will diminish, fostering an environment of safety and respect for media professionals.

As part of the opening ceremony, the IDEA and the EU handed over items worth D250,000. They include 2 laptops, 1 printer, 5 filing cabinets and an arch file. Other speakers included the GPU president Muhammed S Bah who thanked partners for the support to the union.