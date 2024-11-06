NAM rejects call for abolition of constituency development fund

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The National Assembly Member for Illiassa Constituency, Sankung Dampha, has expressed his disappointment with people calling for the scrapping of the constituency development fund which is allocated to all Assembly Members for development projects in their areas. One such person is Abdoulie Bojang, a politician and one-time independent candidate for Foni Kansala.

Last week, he called on the government to rethink and possibly scrap the fund, arguing it should instead be invested in security, health, education, agriculture and energy.

But speaking to The Standard yesterday, Honourable Dampha said the likes of Abdoulie Bojang should understand that the constituency development fund does not go into the pockets of NAMs but to development projects at the grassroots level.

He said in the case of his constituency Illiassa, they bought solar street lights for three villages, Nyiribaya, Youna Angalleh and Kerr Maddi in addition to milling machines for Farafenni Njamajeng, Daru Yalali.

“In 2023, the village of Mbandi Kunda constructed a bridge from the CDF and this year, and I am planning to provide two boreholes in Farafenni Mauritania, Wolof and Mandinka, “he stated.

The Illiassa NAM said in light of all these, it would be out of place for anybody to say the CDF should be abolished.