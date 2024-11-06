GPU explains media stakeholders meeting with Barrow

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) and allied media organisations and affiliates on Monday paid a courtesy call on President Adama Barrow to discuss key issues that affect press freedom.

Among the media organisations represented at the November 4 meeting were the Media Council of The Gambia (MCG), the Newspaper Publishers’ Association (NePA), and the Women Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (WoJAG).

The discussions centred on issues of press freedom, professional journalism standards, and the sustainability of the media sector in The Gambia. The media leaders also reaffirmed the media’s commitment to supporting The Gambia’s democratic and transitional justice processes, and emphasised that a free and empowered press is essential to democracy.

A key outcome of the meeting was President Barrow agreeing to drop the civil defamation proceedings he instituted against The Voice Newspaper and its Editor-in-Chief, Musa Sheriff, after concerns on its impact on press freedom were reiterated.

Media law reforms

The media representatives recognised some of the positive progress that has been made in terms of press freedom under the current administration.

However, they also highlighted concerns about the lack of media law reforms with reference to the Ecowas Community Court of Justice ruling against the Gambia in 2018 in which it stated that the country’s media laws violated the rights of journalists and needed to be repealed or reviewed in line with international standards of freedom of expression.

Reference was also made on the need for the government to fulfill the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to review or repeal the draconian media laws, including the “false publication and broadcasting” provision in the criminal code.

Access to information

The group applauded the enactment of the Access to Information Act, 2021 and the need for an effective implementation of the law.

They spotlighted the government’s will and role in the enactment of the legislation which gives a right to everyone to have access to information from public bodies or institutions either upon request or by proactive disclosure as a way to promote transparency and accountability in government.

Support for MAJaC

The delegation also highlighted the essential contributions of the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) in training journalists and civil society members who now hold positions in various government institutions and in the media sector and are effectively contributing to the development of the country.

They requested government support to MAJaC in order to create a more positive impact on national development.

MAJaC was established by the GPU as the first journalism training school which offers courses in four layers of study: Foundation, Certificate, Diploma, and Advanced Diploma. The Academy has since rolled out communication courses which are open to everyone including government employees and civil society.

Plot of land for GPU

The long-standing efforts of the GPU to secure a plot of land that will house its secretariat, the MCG, MAJaC, and its affiliate also formed part of the issues raised with President Barrow.

The GPU had, since January 2023, completed all the necessary documentation and processes for the application for a plot of land with the Ministry of Lands. The land, once secured and developed, will ensure the following:

· significantly cut down costs on rent and administrative activities of the GPU, its subsidiaries, and affiliates

· be able to generate some form of income through lodging for visiting journalists and academia, a cafeteria, and hosting meetings and other facilities that would contribute to the long-term sustainability of the GPU, its subsidiaries and affiliates, and

· help expand MAJaC to accommodate more journalism and communication students

MCG for dispute resolution

Media leaders also encouraged the government to support the work of the Media Council of The Gambia in resolving complaints arising from supposed ethical violations (or unethical practices) by journalists and media houses.

The MCG was established by the GPU, is an independent self-regulatory mechanism for addressing public complaints against the conduct of journalists – a mandate it has carried out successfully since 2020 with a number of cases resolved to the satisfactory of all parties.

Media sustainability

Addressing the economic challenges in the media sector, the delegation suggested measures such as timely government payments for advertisements, reducing or removing levies on newsprint and other media products, high taxes, and establishing an annual subvention to help media outlets remain independent and sustainable.

Conclusion

The delegation urged President Barrow and government officials to work collaboratively with the media to foster a safe, free, and economically viable environment for journalism in The Gambia.

The GPU reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and protecting press freedom and freedom of expression in The Gambia, and as well as the promotion of ethical journalism. The platform was used to encourage media practitioners to adhere to the profession’s code of ethics, but also for the government to expedite media law reforms – a commitment it made since 2017.

The GPU welcomes the opportunity and platform offered by the government to discuss matters of concern.