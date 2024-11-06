WoJAG secures $15,000 from U.S. Embassy to support women

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Women Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (WoJAG) has secured a $15, 000 grant from the U.S Embassy in Banjul to empower women journalists through training and resources to amplify the voices of vulnerable women and girls affected by FGM and advocate for broader women’s rights.

The project was launched at the Paradise Suites Hotel on Thursday and graced by the U.S Ambassador Sharon Cromer and Minister of Youths and Sports Bakary Badjie.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the launching, Ambassador Cromer pointed out that the project, dubbed “Empower Her Voice” aims to promote women-led organizations to raise awareness and drive positive changes in the pursuit of justice and equality for women and girls.

In reference to a quote by former U.S First Lady, Cromer stated: “There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish. We know that when a woman strives and reaches her potential not only that woman but the community and the nation thrive.”

WoJAG President Annette Camara, said: “We have pursued this mission with a vision to uplift, train, and empower women journalists across the country.”

- Advertisement -

She added that the project seeks to strengthen the capacities of women journalists to break gender stereotypes, advocate for more policy changes on women’s rights and create a more balanced representation for women and girls.

The Vice President of the Gambia Press Union, Isatou Keita, expressed optimism that the project will enhance and empower women in the media to tell stories that matter, stories that expose injustices, challenge harmful practices, and fight for the rights of vulnerable women and girls.

“This is a clear message that women’s perspectives in the media are essential to building a fairer society. Stronger society,” Ms Keita added.

Minister Bakary Badjie hailed the U.S Embassy for funding such a project which complements government’s ongoing strive to empower women and girls in The Gambia

“The country has seen an improvement in reducing incidents of sexual and gender-based violence. But a lot more needs to be done, including raising awareness in our communities, implementing the existing laws, and documenting our works over time,” he said.