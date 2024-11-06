Agric school graduates 39 students

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Holistic Agribusiness Centre Saturday marked its fourth-nine passing out ceremony for thirty students.

Established in Upper Baddibu in 2019, the Centre aims to educate and create employment opportunities for youths in the agriculture sector.

Addressing the graduates at a colorful ceremony, NBR Governor Lamin Saidykhan expressed profound gratitude to the Holistic Agribusiness Centre and its partners Sabab Lou Foundation and Rural Development Organisation for having a bold vision to empower youths among them migrant returnees to transform the lives and the communities.

“Agriculture is not just about producing food, it is about creating jobs, securing livelihoods, and transforming entire communities,” Governor Saidykhan added.

He encouraged the graduates to step into the world with confidence and pride and be part of a new generation that is leading the transformation of agriculture in The Gambia.

Momodou Y Bah, Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Development Organisation and Coordinator of Holistic Agribusiness Centre, reminded graduates that the graduation represents a crucial milestone in their lives, a marker of knowledge, a commitment, and a testament to their readiness for the challenges ahead.

CEO Bah said he’s extremely happy that 23 out of the 39 graduates are females, describing it as a testament that women are ready to take up crucial roles in agriculture.

NBR regional youth coordinator Lamin Sima who represented the Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie said: “By equipping young Gambians with modern farming techniques, business skills, and a deep concern for the environment, the centre is not only preparing you for individual success, but also positioning you to play a vital role in the development of our nation.”