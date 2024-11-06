Ministry of Health, WAHO launch $50,000 hygiene awareness project

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Ministry of Health with support from the West African Health Organization (WAHO) launched a new $50,000 thousand project to boost hygiene awareness and education among adolescent and young girls.

The project is inaugurated in Essau last week.

It begins with a three-day training aimed at equipping young women with critical knowledge on personal and menstrual hygiene practices that are essential for health and social well-being.

The campaign’s activities are targeted and community-centered, featuring training sessions, town hall meetings, panel and platform discussions among others.

Dr Ebrima Samateh, Directorate of Health Promotion and Education, highlighted the critical need for this initiative, emphasizing that improved hygiene practices can contribute to the physical, mental, and social well-being of young girls.

Sona Darboe, DPHE Health Communication Officer, explained that this campaign extends to a larger strategy to support adolescent health, reproductive rights, and gender equality.

WAHO representative Alieu Dampha reiterated the organization’s dedication to advancing adolescent health in the Gambia and the subregion.

“This campaign is part of a larger regional strategy to tackle hygiene-related issues among young women and girls. When young girls have access to information and resources, they can make informed choices that positively impact their health and communities” Dampha pointed out.

The event witnessed interactive sessions and demonstrations, covering essential topics such as menstrual hygiene management, proper hand washing techniques, and the importance of using safe hygienic products.

Hygiene kits were also distributed to young girls containing sanitary products, and information leaflets on menstrual health, food hygiene, environmental hygiene and personal hygiene.