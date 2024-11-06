WAVE holds arts, cultural event to boost coping mechanisms for women victims

- Advertisement -

Women’s Association for Victims Empowerment, WAVE, has engaged women victims in a series of artistic endeavors to promote their personal growth, increase motivation and boost coping mechanisms.

WAVE deems arts and culture as a valuable tool to support women victims in their pursuit for justice, accountability, closure and reparations.

The program is part of implementation of a French Embassy funded “We Together for Women’s Empowerment” which aims to promote women’s empowerment and raise awareness on issues related to women’s rights, women’s participation and gender equality through arts, culture and debates as well as promote the work of women artists, entrepreneurs, activists and bring forward the voice of inspiring women.

- Advertisement -

This day-long program brings together women victims engaged in various artistic and horticultural activities to showcase their skills, make sales and take part in training sessions.

The program also provides mental health support for the victims through WAVE’s partnership with the ATJLF – Africa Transitional Justice Legacy Fund.

An expressive arts therapy session was conducted by a renowned trauma therapist from Norway exposing victims to meditation and relaxation sessions to help them develop resilience and heal from their traumatic experiences.

- Advertisement -

Members of the Gambia Federation of the Disabled GFD also partake in the arts exhibition program showcasing talents of women with disabilities.

Marie Therese Sonko, a victim of the April 11 2000 student massacre, thanked WAVE for its “relentless” support to victims of the former regime and helping them increase their “self-awareness and self-esteem.”

Madam Sonko renewed calls on authorities to speed up compensation payments to victims as promised to them by the government.

“We are doing these little businesses to help us feed our families. I have got only one son and he is unemployed. So, I cannot depend on him to support me. We want the government to know that victims are suffering a lot. Rent and high cost of living is becoming a nightmare for us and our families,” she lamented.

Isatou Sanyang, a member of the Gambia Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, emphasized the need for an effective social inclusion for persons with deaf and hard of hearing.

Jabou Foon, a victim from Brikamaba, expressed appreciation to WAVE and its partners for empowering women victims.

Madam Foon lamented that rural women, especially victims, are experiencing difficulties in feeding, payment of their children’s school fees and access to fertilizer for their horticultural products. She called on WAVE to seek for more partnership and funding to come to their end in these areas.