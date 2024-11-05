Gambia wins Bronze at Wafu

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has won third place at the just concluded Caf Under-17 qualifiers in Thies, Senegal.

The Baby Scorpions beat Guinea Bissau on penalties to win the bronze in the competition that served both as the Wafu championship and the route to the Afcon Under -17 championship. The Gambia started the tournament with heavy defeat against Senegal but bounced back to beat Liberia 4-1 and earned a semifinal spot against Mali.

In the classification match, a Goalkeeper Mbemba Jammeh was the hero making three saves from the spot as the team secured a 6-5 post-match penalty shootout victory over Guinea Bissau following a goalless regulation time draw.