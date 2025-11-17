Minister promises no credit buying of groundnuts this year

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Agriculture Minister Demba Sabally has given assurance to Gambian farmers that there will be no credit buying of their groundnuts this trading season.

He made this disclosure on Wednesday during a meeting at Njoben in Niani in President Barrow’s ongoing Meet The People Tour.

The minister added that the government will directly buy at the seccos (groundnut buying points) and ensure that farmers across the country are paid immediately.

He stated: “We are aware of the suffering you encountered before getting your money during last year’s groundnut season. But this year, President Barrow has directed me that the moment you weigh your groundnuts you will be paid immediately, and there will be no agents. We will make sure that you would not travel far distances to receive your money,” he vowed.

He further reminded them that they would be paid their monies through QMoney as was done last year but in a more expeditious manner.

“The reason why we want to maintain this mobile payment system is that we all know there are roving armed robbers particularly in Central River Region here. And most of these armed robbers do their operations during the groundnut trading season. The world has changed now; therefore, we should also change. This is why we are paying you through QMoney,” he explained.