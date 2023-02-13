Minister says Abubakar Darbo’s GRTS appointment on hold

By Tabora Bojang

Following dramatic developments over the appointment of a new director general at the national broadcaster, GRTS, the Minister of Information Lamin Queen Jammeh has said the appointment of Abubakar Darbo has been “put on hold” until impending administrative issues are cleared.

Minister Jammeh however did not state what those administrative issues are but Mr Darboe was reportedly called to surrender his appointment letter for withdrawal as per instruction from the Chief of Staff at State House.

Darbo received his appointment letter from the Ministry of Information and had already submitted his acceptance letter and was due to take up the job on March 2, following the expiry of the contract of current DG Malick Jeng.

But hours after news of his appointment broke, he was called by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information that the Chief of Staff had directed that his letter be withdrawn.

But speaking to The Standard yesterday, Information Minister Lamin Queen Jammeh said: “Malick Jeng had been appointed on contract and his contract period is elapsing very soon. The appointment of Abubakar Darbo has some administrative issues as a result of which the appointment has been put on hold until the issues are clarified.”

Asked if the appointment has been rescinded, Minister Jammeh replied: “If people are using the word rescinded, I am telling you that it has been put on hold until administrative issues are cleared”.