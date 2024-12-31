Modou Mboob to challenge Dr Ceesay for CA leadership

- Advertisement -

Citizens’ Alliance member Modou Mboob has announced that he will challenge Dr Ismaila Ceesay for the leadership of the party at the next congress.

In a statement issued to The Standard over the weekend, Mboob wrote: “In light of the upcoming Citizens’ Alliance national elective congress, I wish to declare my intention to contest for the position of secretary general and party leader. CA, a political party that brought so much hope among Gambians, particularly the young people, has been struggling to maintain its structures and contribute meaningfully in our country’s political and socio-economic development. A party once considered by many as an institution that came to restore hope and dignity by emancipating Gambians from poverty, underdevelopment and poor leadership has been brought under the radar of ineffective leadership.

“Currently, the party needs help from its members who have the ideas and time to not only bring it back on track, but also reposition its functionality and operation in line with the aspirations of the Gambian people and its founding ideals and values.

“The path the current leadership is treading largely contravenes the founding principles and values upon which the party was designed; and thus needs to be challenged through a democratic process which I am ready, willing and committed to lead.”

The CA congress was scheduled for 28th December, 2024 but has been postponed to April 2025.

Mr Mboob claimed that he has the upper hand against the incumbent leadership and that his victory “can only be delayed but cannot be denied”.

He wrote: “Despite this unfavourable decision which has greatly denied my team and me a clear victory due to the overwhelming support we were able to gather from almost all the regional structures and the youth wing executive, I still stand firm by my beliefs. I would like to call on all the party members to exercise patience and respect for democratic processes. It’s our duty and responsibility to see to it that democratic processes are always respected even if they appear to be unfavourable…”