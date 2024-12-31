Kandeh tells congress that The Gambia is battling with ‘leadership deficiency’

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Mamma Kandeh, leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress, has criticised President Adama Barrow’s government for its failure to address the needs of Gambians since 2017.

Addressing supporters at the party’s congress in Wassu recently, Kandeh claimed that widespread suffering and poor governance have persisted under Barrow. Kandeh emphasised that corruption remains a significant threat to the country’s development, urging accountability from the government to restore public trust.

“Today, we gather not just to celebrate our unity, but also to confront the stark realities that beset our beloved country. The Gambia is at a crossroads, grappling with the effects of poor governance that have deeply affected the lives of our people, particularly the poor and marginalised,” he said.

The consequences of poor leadership, Kandeh added, are evident everywhere.

“Our nation continues to suffer from rampant corruption, where public funds are siphoned by those in power, leaving little for the development of our communities. This corruption has bred a culture of impunity, undermined the rule of law and eroded public trust in our institutions,” he stated.

Drugs

Kandeh expressed grave concern over the ‘unchecked inflow of illicit drugs’ into the country.

“The future of our nation is falling prey to substance abuse, which not only tarnishes the image of The Gambia but also threatens the very fabric of our society. We must address this crisis head on, for the cost of inaction is too high to bear,” he added.

He added that the country continues to grapple with poor conduct of its international relations, characterised by strained diplomatic ties, limited economic partnerships, and a lack of engagement on the global stage.

“These poor international relations mechanisms have hindered the country’s development and its ability to effectively address pressing issues such as poverty, healthcare, and infrastructure development,” he noted.

The Gambia, Kandeh added, lacks strategic engagement on the global stage resulting in missed opportunities for trade, investment, and diplomatic cooperation.

“While African counterparts, such as Nigeria and Ghana, have actively pursued regional leadership roles and participated in international forums, The Gambia has largely remained on the sidelines, with minimal influence in shaping global agendas,” Kandeh argued.

At the end of the congress, Momodou Pateh Bah was elected national president; Momodou ABS Mboob deputy party leader; Remeh Jagne women mobiliser; and Samba Baldeh senior administrative secretary.