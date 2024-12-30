spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
23.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

MOYS provides DD400K for Gambian team Zone II basketball tourney7

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has provided financial support of D400,000 to the Gambia U-16 Boys and Girls basketball teams, competed in the just-concluded FIBA Zone II tournament in Senegal.

The event promoted unity and sporting excellence among West African nations, featuring six male and four female teams from The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Sierra Leone and Mauritania.

“The ministry rallies behind our young talents and extend our best wishes as they proudly represent The Gambia on this international stage,” the ministry stated.

- Advertisement -

Previous article
TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR LATE GOALKEEPER WANDEH NJIE
Next article
Kandeh tells congress that The Gambia is battling with ‘leadership deficiency’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions