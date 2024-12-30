MOYS provides DD400K for Gambian team Zone II basketball tourney7

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has provided financial support of D400,000 to the Gambia U-16 Boys and Girls basketball teams, competed in the just-concluded FIBA Zone II tournament in Senegal.

The event promoted unity and sporting excellence among West African nations, featuring six male and four female teams from The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Sierra Leone and Mauritania.

“The ministry rallies behind our young talents and extend our best wishes as they proudly represent The Gambia on this international stage,” the ministry stated.