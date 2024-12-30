TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR LATE GOALKEEPER WANDEH NJIE

- Advertisement -

Former Gambia international and Real de Banjul goalkeeper Wandeh Njie, who passed away in the UK on Saturday is being remembered with emotional tributes from the country’s football fraternity.

Since retiring from football Wandeh moved to the UK where is known to have been in poor health for some time.

Boy Njie, as he was also called, was born in Banjul but moved to live in Bakau where he attended primary school. His interest in football matured when he joined nawettan team Super Bakery FC.

- Advertisement -

In the national league he first played for Dagoudan, Roots and Pitmawick.

He joined Real de Banjul in the 1991- 92 season from Peak Marwick helping the team to win the Super Cup and the 1993/94 league title.

He was a ready made choice for the national team for different categories and made his debut in Monrovia against Liberia.

- Advertisement -

His former club Real de Banjul remembered him as a hard-working captain and coach. “Wandeh represented The Gambia in various national categories in football and has been active in the management of Real even a few days ago. Wandeh was a very good man and a friend to all Gambians,” said our club president Willy Abraham.

“It is truly a very sad moment for us and all football fans in The Gambia and across the world as he had touched many lives throughout his long and illustrious career.”

The president of the Gambia Football Federation Lamin Bajo, described Wandeh as an icon who many of the young players looked up to. “He contributed greatly to our successes in football as he is one of those that laid the foundation for our professional players today,” Bajo said.

Pa Samba Jow who knew the late goalkeeper very well wrote: “Wandeh was approachable and genuinely nice, humble and down-to-earth. He was one of the most positive people I have had the privilege of dealing with. Wandeh played for Roots FC as a goalkeeper. To the surprise of many, Wandeh upon his return from Europe, played centre back for Sait Matty (formerly Dagudan) and helped them get promoted to the First Division. He would go on to play for Real De Banjul and the national team, The Scorpions. When Bai Malleh Wadda created a youth team, Hellam, he stepped in to help Pa Suwareh Faye coach the team. I was privileged to travel with him and the team to Senegal to play against Thierno Youm’s academy. Wandeh’s legendary football acumen, both as a player and coach, was only matched by his humility. I am grateful for the opportunity to have gotten to know him and to be his friend. As he takes his rest, I remain eternally indebted to him for everything he did for my country, The Gambia”.