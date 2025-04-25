ALBERT VALENTINE (BAL), YOUNG AFRICANS’ LEGENDARY DEFENDER REMEMBERED

- Advertisement -

By Pa Louis Thomasi

Albert Valentine, also called Bal, was a great guy, an original member of the Young Africans FC, set up at Leman Street who together with the late Jonny Gomez, were among the big boys in the team.

Throughout his career, at school and with Young Africans in the Banjul Nawettan (1976 and 1977) , Bal was the anchor at the heart of the defence, and though very young at the time, he was able to stand his ground against big teams like Roxy Vous which had the great Pa George Sarr and Jim Boy Mahoney.

- Advertisement -

He used to stand up to the Mighty Cote Don FC too which comprised the tormenting skills of Ebou Faye Limba.

Bal is remembered for his unbreakable rocky stand at the heart of the Young Africans defence. He never bowed to pressure and was determined and very clever with the ball at his feet.

Despite his size, he had great speed and could take anybody. He was robust and courageous; and irrespective of who was attacking, whether Jonny Boy at Young Africans or John Prom at Saint Augustine’s in High school, Bal was always consistent with his deft and robust tackles and sometimes was raw and brutal.

- Advertisement -

In 1977, Young Africans became perhaps the youngest team ever to win the Banjul Senior Nawettan title.

The team that year had assembly of stars that Banjul has never seen since the demise of Pindo Drammeh’s ITC.

In fact, Young Africans under the legendary Colley Faye was an offshoot of the greatest SAHS senior football team in the Father Gough era. The team was initially constructed by Father Mathias Murphy and perfected into a killing machine by Father Gough.

Bal was a constant fixture in that highly competitive team alongside John Gomez (Pa Mu Ndow) the great and acrobatic Mouni Alami, John Prom, Ebeh Moore and of course Jonny Gomez.

The 1977 Young Africans team in the Banjul Nawettan had its name written in solid gold in the history of football in Banjul and the name of Albert Valentine was visible all over.

With Sheriff Njie behind him at goal, Bal was the commander at the heart of the defence, rallying the troops consistently and what a great commander he was.

Bal’s contemporaries in the team also include the versatile Bai Malleh Wadda who had at least one or two occasions suited up and stood before Bal as an attacking defender, with Jonny Boy on the right and Ebeh Moore on the left.

Pa Mamadi Sowe, elder brother to Uncle Babou Sowe, was the only Gambian defender whose strong defensive skills earned him the nickname The Rock (Rock Sowe), and rightly so, most especially after his robust display in Bamako, against the great Salif Keita’s Mali.

However, in my book, Albert Valentine fits that Rock bill too following his emphatic display in 1977.

I remember just some few years ago when I met him and we wondered about the three most effective midfielders in Gambian football history and Bal told me:”Thomasi, what about my midfield trio of Futi Ceesay, Petit Mbye and IT (Tijan Njie)?”. I instantly agreed with him that those three are the greatest midfield trio I have seen in Gambian football.

That was Bal’s midfield composition at Young Africans. The attack too was standard and star studded with the likes of Captain Baboucarr Foon, Point Man Paul Sarrr and of course, Jatta . This was the team that downloaded the great Roxy Vous and upset the football status quo in Banjul. Worthy of mention as part of this team is Herri who tragically drowned at sea, and the great Yusupha Gai of Charles Street.

Young football lovers of the 1970s especially those around Half-Die will surely continue to cherish the fond memories of Albert Valentine. He will surely be greatly missed. A perfect and well-dressed gentleman, kind and loving, a true spirited man of what the former Banjul stands for- loving and caring for thy neighbour.

My sincere condolences to Yvonne, Felix and Terrence and the entire family. To Colley Faye and the Young Africans FC and to the entire Saints Nation.

May the soul of Albert Valentine rest in peace.

Adieu my brother.