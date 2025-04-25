Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

‘Various Expeditions After the Battle of Khaibar’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz, and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue mentioning expeditions from the lifetime of the Holy Prophet(sa).

The Expedition of Hazrat Umar bin al-Khattab(ra) to Turbah

- Advertisement -

His Holiness(aba) said that there is an expedition known as the Expedition of Umar bin al-Khattab towards Turbah, which took place in Sha’ban 7 AH. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Umar bin Khattab(ra) along with 30 Muslims to the Banu Hawazin, who were in Turbah. The Holy Prophet(sa) had received word that the Banu Hawazin in Turbah were conspiring against the Muslims. When Hazrat Umar(ra) arrived, he found that the people had fled, leaving behind their wealth and animals, which the Muslims took into their possession and then returned to Madinah. On the way back, at a place near Quba, someone asked if Hazrat Umar(ra) would attack another tribe, as they too had created mischief. Hazrat Umar(ra) replied, saying that he had only been instructed by the Holy Prophet(sa) to go to Turbah. This also serves as a response to the allegation that the Muslims would engage with other tribes in battle without any justification.

The Expedition of Hazrat Bashir bin Sa’d(ra) to Fadak

His Holiness(aba) said that another expedition was that of Hazrat Bashir bin Sa’d(ra) to Fadak and the Banu Murrah. This expedition took place in Sha’ban 7 AH. Hazrat Bashir bin Sa’d(ra) had pledged allegiance to the Holy Prophet(sa) during the Second Pledge at Aqabah and subsequently took part in the major battles alongside the Muslims. He was also the first person who pledged allegiance from the Ansar at the hands of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) after the demise of the Holy Prophet(sa). As it pertains to this expedition, the Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Bashir bin Sa’d(ra) along with 30 Muslims towards the Banu Murrah in Fadak. The Holy Prophet(sa) would send such envoys upon receiving news of a people’s plots against the Muslims. Upon arriving, the Muslims did not find the people of Murrah there, so they took their possessions and returned to Madinah. When the Banu Murrah returned and realised they had put together a large army, they went after the Muslims. A battle ensued and the companions fired arrows all night, and the battle continued into the morning; however, the army of the enemy was so large that they martyred all those who were with Hazrat Bashir(ra). Hazrat Bashir(ra) was also severely injured and thought to be dead. He lay there among the martyrs until the night. Then, he picked himself up and went to Fadak, where he stayed with the Jews for a few days. Then, upon recovering to a degree, he returned to Madinah.

- Advertisement -

The Expedition of Hazrat Ghalib bin Abdillah Laithi(ra) to Maifah

His Holiness(aba) said that there was also the expedition of Hazrat Ghalib bin Abdillah Laithi(ra) towards Maifah. This took place in Ramadan 7 AH. Hazrat Ghalib(ra) was present at the time of the Conquest of Makkah, before which the Holy Prophet(sa) had also sent him somewhere to gather intelligence. As it pertains to this expedition, the Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Ghalib(ra) to the Banu Awal and Banu Abd bin Tha’labah who resided in Maifah. They had started gathering people against the Muslims on the pretence of false negative propaganda. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent 130 Muslims along with Hazrat Ghalib(ra). The Muslims launched a decisive attack, collected spoils, and there were no prisoners.

His Holiness(aba) said that this was the expedition during which Hazrat Usamah(ra) killed someone who professed the Islamic creed. During the battle, Hazrat Usamah(ra) was pursuing one of the enemy soldiers and upon overtaking him, the enemy soldier professed the Islamic creed. Still, Hazrat Usamah(ra) killed him. When the Holy Prophet(sa) learned of this, he asked Usamah(ra), ‘Did you kill him despite him professing the Islamic creed?’ Hazrat Usamah(ra) replied, saying that the man was simply trying to save his life. The Holy Prophet(sa) continued asking how he could have killed him, to the extent that Usamah(ra) said that he wished he had not become a Muslim before that day. According to another narration, the Holy Prophet(sa) asked Hazrat Usamah(ra) whether he had opened the man’s heart to see whether he was true in his profession or not. The Holy Prophet(sa) instructed that the blood money be paid to the man’s family.

His Holiness(aba) said that today, the clerics act as if they have opened up the hearts of the Muslims to determine their faith, which is why they feel justified in martyring Ahmadis. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah swiftly take them to task.

The Expedition of Hazrat Bashir bin Sa’d(ra) to Yemen

His Holiness(aba) said that another expedition was that of Hazrat Bashir bin Sa’d(ra) towards Yemen and Jabar, in Shawwal 7 AH. The Holy Prophet(sa) received word that a tribe of Ghatafan was gathering against the Holy Prophet(sa) and Uyainah bin Hisn had also vowed to support them against the Holy Prophet(sa). When the Holy Prophet(sa) mentioned this news to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra), they suggested Hazrat Bashir(ra) be sent. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Bashir(ra) with 300 Muslims. When they reached Jabar, the shepherds saw the Muslims and ran to alert the Ghatafan, who left all their possessions and fled. The Muslims took their wealth, two men were made prisoners, and they returned to Madinah.

The Fulfilled Umrah

His Holiness(aba) then mentioned the Umrah undertaken by the Holy Prophet(sa) in Dhu al-Qa’dah 7 AH. This was the same month in which the previous year the Holy Prophet(sa) was stopped from performing Umrah. It is recorded that upon the Holy Prophet(sa) entering the Sacred Mosque, the following verse was revealed:

‘The violation of the Sacred Month should be retaliated in the Sacred Month, and for all sacred things there is the law of retaliation.’ (The Holy Qur’an 2:195)

His Holiness(aba) said that it is recorded there were 2,000 Muslims accompanying the Holy Prophet(sa) for this Umrah, including all those companions who were present at Hudaibiyah except those martyred at Khaibar or who had otherwise passed away. The Holy Prophet(sa) also sent 100 horse riders as a precautionary measure, and had himself taken along with him his armour and weaponry. Why was this necessary despite there being an agreement in place? The Holy Prophet(sa) said that they would not enter the Sacred Mosque with their weapons; however, they needed them prior to that in case of an attack against them. This was completely in line with the conditions of the prior treaty, which had been signed with the Makkans.

His Holiness(aba) said that as the Holy Prophet(sa) was entering the Sacred Mosque, Hazrat Abdullah bin Rawahah(ra) passionately began reciting some poetic couplets which could have incited the Makkans. Instead, the Holy Prophet(sa) instructed him that he should say, ‘There is none worthy of worship except Allah. He is One. He has helped His servant and granted honour to His army. He alone defeated all other peoples.’

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Holy Prophet(sa) entered Makkah, some of the Quraish went to the mountains because they could not bear to see the Holy Prophet(sa) and the Muslims, while other Makkans stood and watched. They ridiculed, saying that having lived with less sustenance and being weakened by the illnesses of Madinah, the Muslims would be too weak to circumambulate the Ka’bah. However, as the Holy Prophet(sa) and the Muslims began circling around the Ka’bah, they undertook the first three circuits while running, so as to show that there was no weakness among the Muslims. The Muslims then also ran between the Safa and Marwah mountains.

Marriage to Hazrat Maimunah bint Harith(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that it was also during this journey that the Holy Prophet(sa) married Hazrat Maimunah bint Harith(ra). She had been a widow for some time, and Hazrat Abbas(ra) had suggested this marriage, which the Holy Prophet(sa) accepted.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) and the Muslims remained in Makkah for three days, upon which the Makkans said that they should leave. The Holy Prophet(sa) asked what harm there was if they remained for some time more? He was currently getting married and he offered that he would even invite the Makkans to his marriage. However, the Makkans insisted and so the Muslims departed from Makkah immediately.

His Holiness(aba) said that during this journey, there was also an incident relating to the daughter of Hazrat Hamzah(ra). As the Holy Prophet(sa) was about to leave, she came running saying, ‘O my uncle.’ Upon this, Hazrat Ali(ra) took her hand and gave her to Hazrat Fatimah(ra) who was also her

maternal aunt. Later, Hazrat Ali(ra), Hazrat Zaid(ra), and Hazrat Ja’far(ra) disputed as to her custody as they were all related to her. The Holy Prophet(sa) decided she should be in the custody of her maternal aunt, saying that the maternal aunt is like a mother. This resolved a matter that still exists today regarding custody.

The Expedition of Hazrat Akhram bin Abi Aujah(ra) to the Banu Sulaim

His Holiness(aba) said another expedition was of Akhram bin Abu Aujah(ra) towards Banu Sulaim which took place in Dhu al-Hijjah 7 AH. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Akhram(ra) with 50 men towards the Banu Sulaim, who had gathered a large army. The Banu Sulaim were ready when Hazrat Akhram(ra) arrived. He invited them to Islam, but they refused. Arrows were exchanged for a while and a battle ensued where many of the Muslims were martyred. Hazrat Akhram(ra) was severely injured, but he later managed to return to Madinah.

The Expedition of Hazrat Ghalib(ra) to Kadid

His Holiness(aba) said that another expedition was of Hazrat Ghalib bin Abdillah Laithi(ra) towards the Banu Mulawwih in Kadid, which took place in Safar 8 AH. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent 15 Muslims alongside Hazrat Ghalib(ra). The Muslims were faced with the prospect of a large army which they would not have been able to combat. As the Muslims took their wealth back to Madinah, a large army was following them, but God caused for there to be a large flood in a valley, which stopped the army from reaching the Muslims, thus rendering the Muslims victorious.

His Holiness(aba) said that he will continue mentioning these incidents in the future.

Special Appeal for Prayers

His Holiness(aba) made a special appeal for prayers for the Ahmadis of Pakistan. He said that the Ahmadis in Pakistan should pray for themselves as well. They should focus on reciting durood (prayer for sending salutations upon the Holy Prophet(sa)) and they should recite the following 200 times a day:

Subhanallahi wa bi hamdihi subhanallahil-azeem allahumma salli alaa Muhammadin wa aali Muhammad

‘Holy is Allah and worthy of all praise, Holy is Allah the Great, O Allah bestow Thy blessings upon Muhammad and the people of Muhammad.’

His Holiness(aba) said that the greatest possible attention should be given to this. If we do justice to offering prayers and give them due regard, only then will there be success. The attention that should have been given to prayers has not yet been given. It is not enough to simply say that prayers are insufficient and that something else should be done, as some people write to His Holiness(aba) saying this. But what else should be done? Our only weapon is prayers, something which His Holiness(aba) has repeatedly mentioned and has also cited the Promised Messiah(as) in this regard as well. It is entirely incorrect to believe that prayers will have no effect. Prayers are the solution to our success. May Allah the Almighty enable everyone to do so and enable us to be those who do justice to offering prayers. It is an erroneous complaint against Allah the Almighty to say that prayers will not do anything. We should seek forgiveness for this.

His Holiness(aba) said that there was an incident today in Karachi where terrorists attacked an Ahmadi mosque, where an Ahmadi was martyred. The details will be mentioned in the future. May Allah the Almighty procure the means for these cruel people to swiftly be brought to task.