Gambia at Caf school championship

The Gambia U-15 girls suffered a 3-0 defeat to Uganda in their opening game of the Caf Pan African School Football Championship in Ghana.

After a goalless first-half, the Ugandans scored three second half goals to claim the maximum points. The Gambian girls will be taking on South Africa as they they wait for the verdict of the Organising Committee on their cancelled first group game against the Democratic Republic of Congo. The game, according to Caf, was cancelled due to the late arrival of the Congolese team.