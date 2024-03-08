More parents of AKI victims file suit at High Court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Eight more people, parents of deceased children allegedly by the Acute Kidney Injury from contaminated syrups, have filed suit before the High Court in Banjul.

They are Bakary Darboe, Abdoulaye Barry, Modou Lamin Badjie, Amie Hydara, Karanta Badjie, Alhajie Bojang, Lamin Darboe, and Malafi Daffeh.

These plaintiffs’ suit is against Maiden Pharmaceutical Ltd in India, Atlantic Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Medicine Control Agency, Ministry of Health and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

During the court sitting yesterday, the lead counsel, Loubna Farage informed the court that the new eight victims have a notice for consolidation of the suits with the previous one filed by 19 parents of the victims.

The presiding judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh granted leave to consolidate the suit and leave was also granted for these plaintiffs to amend the title of the suit.

The number of victim parents now stands at 26 and the matter was adjourned for hearing.