Pura DG visits HACA headquarters in Morocco

The Director-General of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), Yusupha M. Jobe recently undertook a working visit to the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication (HACA) headquarters in Rabat, Morocco. The visit followed his participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, Spain, signifying a commitment to international engagement and knowledge exchange.

During his visit to HACA headquarters, DG Jobe seized the opportunity to deepen his understanding of Morocco’s regulatory framework governing the audiovisual landscape. This exchange facilitated invaluable insights into best practices, regulatory strategies, and emerging trends shaping the sector in Morocco.

Moreover, the visit served as a platform for fostering bilateral and multilateral cooperation between PURA and HACA. By exploring avenues for collaboration, both regulatory bodies aim to enhance regulatory capacities and promote industry innovation.

Through this strategic exchange, PURA and HACA are poised to leverage shared expertise and experiences to navigate the evolving challenges and opportunities within the audiovisual sector.

HACA commits to visiting PURA in April 2024 and intends to sign an MoU with PURA.

Her Excellency Mrs. Saffie Ceesay, ambassador of the Republic of the Gambia to the Kingdom of Morocco also graced the occasion.