After returning money found in his car, driver receives support from PYFC TV

Patriotic Youth For Change (PYFC) Online TV recently invited Ebrima Bojang to show appreciation for what he did by giving him food items and cash to motivate young people worldwide.

Mr Bojang found hundreds of euros in his car and decided to take it to the police. His story has attracted widespread plaudit and now support from appreciative individuals.

The CEO of PYFC TV, Manyima Bojang, said they raised the money with the help of their followers to appreciate Mr Bojang and she is happy to see people appreciating the goodness in him. She said they want to make sure that he doesn’t lack anything in Ramadan.

Mr Bojang said that people told him not to trust the police with the money but he had confidence in the police and luckily the owner has been identified.

He said there were a lot of questions about what the man has given to him in return of what he did but he chose not to disclose it to the media out of respect for the owner’s privacy.

“I want to thank all the media houses that made the publications and also the police for their great job and also thank you for the prayers and blessings,” Mr Bojang said.