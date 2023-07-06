Morocco’s foreign minister embarks on European tour

After his visit to Italy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita has made another visit to Berlin on Thursday 6th July 2023, when had a meeting with his counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

During this meeting, the two Ministers have agreed to launch their Multidimensional Strategic Dialogue, which will serve as a basis for moving forward in bilateral relations and strengthen coherence between the different areas of bilateral cooperation.

Bourita’s visit to Germany is part of the implementation of the Strategic Dialogue established between the two countries in the joint declaration adopted on the occasion of Baerbock’s visit to Morocco on August 25, 2022.

The Strategic Dialogue is scheduled to take place once every two years, alternately in Morocco and Germany, under the chairmanship of the Foreign Ministers of both countries.

The establishment of this Strategic Dialogue is part of the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening dialogue, political, economic, cultural and interpersonal relations, promoting democracy, the rule of law and good governance, developing trade and investment, and cooperating on climate policy, biodiversity policy and green energy solutions.

At the end of her meeting with moroccan Minister, Annalena Baerbock reiterated Germany’s “long-standing support for the UN-led process for a realistic, pragmatic, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution”.

On this occasion, the two ministers reiterated their common position in favor of the “exclusivity” of the UN in the political process, while reaffirming their support for the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, which have noted the role and responsibility of the parties in the search for a realistic, pragmatic, lasting political solution based on compromise.

The two countries also reaffirmed their support for the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, and his efforts to move the political process forward on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.