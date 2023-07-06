REAL MADRID STAR RÜDIGER VISITS GAMBIA

German and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger is currently in The Gambia.

The player is expected to grace the official launch of a family business located in the country.

The player who has Sierra Leonean ancestry met President Barrow yesterday.

Following the meeting, President Barrow said his discussions with the player centered on his vision of a life beyond a footballer and how to invest in Africa to create jobs for young people.

“My government promotes the expansion of the private sector and creates the ideal atmosphere for investment. Government can only employ a certain number of people at a time,” the president said on the state house official Face book page.

The player thanked Barrow for the warm welcome. “It’s been a pleasure talking to you! All the best for your country and all the lovely people from Gambia,” Rüdiger told the president on social media.