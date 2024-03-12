MRCG celebrates IWD to recognise women’s role in science

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Medical Research Council in The Gambia (MRCG) has joined the world in commemorating International Women’s Day (IWD) on Friday to recognise women’s role in science.

This day is observed internationally on March 8, in relation to themes on women’s rights in all works of life, with this year’s being: “invest in women”.

During her presentation on filling the gender gaps at MRCG, the head of communication, Isatou Njai, highlighted the need to Promote women at leadership positions to ensure there are more women in the decision making.

“Promoting women, is a high priority for MRC because we understand the need to have much more women in science and taking the lead in innovative research especially in our sub region,” she noted.

While looking at the work life balance of women, Sainabou Drammeh, a scientific officer at MRCG, said she is among those that believe work life balance is subjective even though many believe it is objective.

Sainabou explained that: “If someone thinks that being a high achiever at work, attaining certain kind of position, being in the field of decision making, is where their balance really is, you have to acknowledge that for them. But another woman her balance is knowing that she is able to provide for her family, give them the support they need and nurture her children. Again, another woman’s balance is being able to achieve her career objectives, feel supported in trying to attain these and at the same time nurture love and provide for her children.”

As the men at MRCG joined their women staff in making IWD memorable for them, Mustapha Jobe, the head of administration and human resources, acknowledged the crucial role women play , especially in the area of science, and rained them commendations for their efforts in various departments.

He stated that the celebration shows appreciation, respect, love and care for women.

As he request for the women to work with men collectively in filling the gender gaps, he vowed that MRCG will address those barriers women face in science by introducing initiatives that address the root cause and offer relevant skills to make the change a sustainable one.