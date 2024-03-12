Newly qualified medical doctors advised to stay and serve Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Bojang

Prof Gabriel Ogun, acting provost of School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, has advised the new medical doctors graduating from the University of The Gambia to stay and serve their country and most importantly their continent. He said doctors have a tendency of fleeing the continent in search of better pay.

Addressing the graduates, Gabriel said their services are not just needed in the hospitals, but also at departments in The University that since inception lack lecturers. “Our country The Gambia needs you, Some of us have made it our point of duty to stay and serve our country and continent at large. The idea that you finish, take up and disappear into thin air should be thought over, if you do like every other person there will be no one to teach the next generation.”

He advised them to take value in their profession, continue to learn, grow, innovate, collaborate with colleagues and work as a team as medicine is a continuous learning process. He added that they should endeavor to go beyond the practical aspects of medicine, because they will be dealing with human beings not just cases, they should show compassion, empathy, patience and communicate clearly with their patients and their families.

Vice Chancellor Herbert Robinson said swearing in ceremonies always present a solemn but joyous occasion for a graduating medical doctor to swear a professional oath and, thus, become properly inducted into the medical profession. After the completion of their program, the doctors need such a statement to make a public commitment to the professional responsibilities they are assuming. These principles should provide guidance in increasingly difficult ethical, life and death decisions they will make throughout their professional lives.

Robinson added that “it is important for all newly inducted doctors to go through the ceremony to appreciate what society expects from them, as well as appreciate all the ethical and moral dimension of their professional practice; the ceremony ushered 42 medical doctors to the medical profession, 25 of which are males and 17 females. The University of The Gambia has trained 424 doctors since its inception in 1999 comprising 353 Gambians and 71 other nationalities, many of these graduates are now specialist in various fields and are working in hospitals to support the health sector.” he concluded

Mucktarr MY Darboe, representing the Minister Higher Education Research Science and Technology, said the health sector is a critical pillar of society and as medical professionals, they have a unique opportunity to contribute to the wellbeing of the nation. “Your dedication to the medical profession is not just a career choice, but a commitment to serving humanity and improving the lives of others. He advised them to always remember the power of laughter, and to always bring humor and joy wherever they serve.”