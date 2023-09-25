Muslim charity donates 322 school bags, stationery worth over D300,000

By Aminata Kuyateh

As-Suffa, a charitable organisation based in England on Wednesday donated 322 school bags and stationery worth D336,000 to needy school going children across the country.

The distribution ceremony took place at Bakau school grounds.

As-Suffa is an Arabic word meaning the best of people are those who benefit mankind.

The charity aims to convey the pure teaching of Islam through traditional scholarship, by utilising modern teaching methods. It aspires to revive the holistic, proactive spirit of Islam in people’s hearts, homes and neighborhoods.

Project manager Ebrima Nyassi said over the past two years the organisation has built schools of excellence in Pakistan and The Gambia aimed at providing a world-class education for orphans, street-children and children living in abject poverty.

He said the organisation has also built houses for the poor, built six mosques, dug boreholes and distributed Ramadan food packs to the needy throughout the country.

He said they have built an orphanage in Madiana and are constructing a 1,500-pupil school in the village.