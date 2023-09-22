Minister Badjie to serve in Commonwealth ministerial task force

The minister of youth and sports, Bakary. Badjie has been nominated to serve as a member of the Commonwealth youth ministerial taskforce on behalf of the Africa group. His nomination and confirmation was done at the recently concluded 10th Commonwealth youth ministers meeting held in London early earlier this month.

The summit brought together nearly 400 delegates representing a range of national, international, and cultural contexts. They include government ministers, senior officials, youth leaders, and representatives from development organisations and civil society.

The Commonwealth youth ministers taskforce (CYMTF) mandates include to advise Commonwealth Youth Ministers and the Secretariat on the delivery of the mandates and resolutions from Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meetings, and provide strategic direction to the Board of Governors of the Commonwealth.