GAMBIA MOVES ONE PLACE HIGHER IN FIFA RANKINGS

The Gambia has moved up by a place in the lastest Fifa Coca Cola World Rankings released by football’s world governing body yesterday.

Ranked 119 in the world in the previous edition, in July, Coach Tom Saintfiet’s boys are now 118 while it maintains its 29th place in Africa.

The latest improvement in the rankings is related to Gambia’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Congo Brazzaville that saw the Scorpions qualify for a second straight Africa Cup of Nations finals. The draw for the tournament will be held on 12th October and The Gambia is in Pot 4 of the 24-team tournament.

In her maiden appearance in Cameroon two years ago, Gambia finished sixth place following her quarterfinal exit to the hosts.