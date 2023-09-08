NAM seeks longer period for budget scrutiny

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly Member for Upper Saloum, Alagie Mbow yesterday tabled a bill seeking to amend Section 152 (1A) of the 1997 Constitution to allow the members more time to scrutinise budget estimates.

Section 152 (1A) gives the parliamentarians a maximum of 14 days to consider and approve the draft budget.

However, Mbow’s bill seeks to increase the time required by the president through the minister of finance to lay before the National Assembly the estimate of revenue and expenditure for the following financial year.

If passed, it will give more time to National Assembly Members to scrutinise the estimates by making more consultations with stakeholders, which is challenging with the current situation.