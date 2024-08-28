Namesakes of fugitive ‘arsonist’ console mother

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The story of a man who set fire on his family house while his mother was locked in, and later escaped from police custody, continues to thrill and fill residents with emotion.

The man, Musa Ceesay. was promptly arrested and taken away by police after his mother was rescued from the burning house in Sukuta. He was said to have been angry with the mother who sent out his girlfriend from the house.

Apparently, the suspect has so many namesakes with whom he shared the name Musa, all of them named after one man, Musa Susso, the Chief Executive Officer of the Suso Foundation.

Upon hearing the news Musa Suso, mobilised several other Musas named after him and in collaboration with one Alhaji Ali Tunkara a friend, they extended a huge hand of solidarity (not to their recalcitrant namesake) but to his traumatised mother.

They, all joined hands and presented the mother Mbajai Janneh with D15,000.00, a bag of rice, a bag of onion and ten liters of cooking oil.

According to Musa Suso, he was both sad and emotional about the incident because the suspect is named after him. “While we the namesakes of Musa condemn what he did, we also want to find ways of paying our solidarity to the mother and her family members with some little help. I want to thank my friend Alhagie Ali Tunkara for his support. I was very shocked when I heard this news, “Musa Suso said.

He advised the mother to learn to cope with any difficulties life brings and continue to be the good person she is ever known to be.

Alhaji Ali Tunkara described the incident as unfortunate but since “Gambia is one big family, everyone is affected by what happens to everyone else.”

Mbajai Janneh the mother of the suspect, said she was completely shocked by her son’s behavior. ”My son never smoke cigarette or use drugs. He does not even take Attaya. That is why am shocked by this incident,” she lamented.