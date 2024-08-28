27.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Ecowas tells Ghana to disclose information on 2005 massacre in Gambia

80
- Advertisement -

Yesterday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called on Ghanaian authorities to disclose information about the 2005 massacre of around 60 migrants in The Gambia.

On July 22, 2005, Gambian security forces, under the regime of Yahya Jammeh, arrested and executed 44 Ghanaians, nine Nigerians, two Togolese, and nationals from Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal shortly after their boat arrived in The Gambia.

Since the massacre, victims’ families have condemned the Ghanaian government for its perceived inaction and “casualness” in seeking justice, despite sending a team to investigate the incident soon after it occurred. Although several investigations were launched, their findings remain classified, prompting continued demands from the victims’ families for their release.

- Advertisement -

Recent developments, including evidence and testimonies from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission established in The Gambia in 2019, have intensified calls for justice.

 The Commission’s report recommended prosecuting Yahya Jammeh and eleven of his associates for their involvement in the massacre.

The Gambia is in the process of setting up a hybrid court, comprising both Gambian and international judges, to address the crimes committed during Jammeh’s rule.

Previous article
Swedish MP Jallow says 2024 draft will pose serious governance threats
Next article
Namesakes of fugitive ‘arsonist’ console mother
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions