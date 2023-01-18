NAO to host regional consultative forum on accountability

By Omar Bah

The National Audit Office has announced it will host a multi-stakeholder consultative workshop on Extractive Industries (EI) Accountability.

The consultative convergence, to be hosted in collaboration with the African Organisation of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E), will be held from January 30th to February 3rd, 2023 at the Senegambia Beach Hotel.

According to NAO’s communications specialist, Binta Touray, the overall objective of the workshop is to review the current accountability mechanisms in the EI sector and recommend ways to bridge identified gaps to enhance transparency and accountability.

“The discussions will also be centered on recommendations to mainstream the roles and responsibilities of key players of the Gambia’s EI sector to build synergies. The output at the end of the workshop will be the finalization of the draft risk assessment matrix developed by the NAO for the identification of possible audit areas in the EI sector,” she said.