Nawec reduces meter fee from D8,500 to D500 in project intervention communities

- Advertisement -

Press release

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) is pleased to announce a major reduction in meter connection fees across all ongoing rural electrification projects. Supported by development partners including the World Bank, European Union (EU), European Investment Bank (EIB), and African Development Bank (AfDB), this initiative is designed to ease access to electricity for rural households, contributing to the Government of The Gambia’s goal of achieving universal electricity access by December 2025.

Under this new arrangement, which takes effect in November 2024, connection fees will be reduced from the standard GMD 8,500 to a nominal GMD 500 for meter connections, making electricity more affordable for thousands of rural households.

- Advertisement -

This reduction is expected to benefit approximately 72,000 residents, significantly alleviating the financial burden of connection fees and enhancing electricity accessibility in underserved communities. Payment shall be made to the NAWEC nearest customer services centre only and not to any individual or entity.

NAWEC encourages all affected communities to cooperate fully with their contractors during the installation process, as well as with NAWEC staff who will be facilitating these efforts. The commitment and collaboration of community members are essential to ensuring that this initiative reaches all intended households efficiently and effectively NAWEC would like to express its gratitude to our donor partners-World Bank, EU, EIB, and AfDB—for their unwavering support in the government’s drive to achieve universal access. We remain committed to enhancing equitable access to electricity for all Gambians and advancing our national energy goals. Get your household registered now and be connected to enjoy the benefits of electricity!