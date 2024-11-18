2 UTG lecturers sacked

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Two outspoken senior lecturers of the University of The Gambia, Dr Alieu Gibba and Professor Matarr Njie, have been dismissed with immediate effect.

The two angered the UTG administration when they made allegations in the media of “nepotism, favouritism and lack of motivation” against the leadership of the university.

Vice Chancellor Herbert Robinson said these allegations are unfounded while his management said they tarnished the image of the institution and breached its service conditions.

The lecturers denied wrong doing, arguing they acted in “absolute good faith” and in exercise of their “constitutional rights to freedom of opinion, thought and conscience” and believing it to be the truth.

They were subsequently called for a disciplinary hearing which they walked out of citing conflict of interest.

In their dismissal letter seen by The Standard, the UTG management justified its action against the two lecturers as follows: “Following the unauthorized public statements and the allegations you made against the promotion process of the University of the Gambia, the Disciplinary Committee, after a thorough enquiry, found the allegations to be untrue. Despite being given the opportunity to do so, you were unable to provide evidence to the contrary. These media publications have had a damaging impact on the reputation and credibility of the University both nationally and globally. The Governing Council takes these matters very seriously as they adversely influence the public perception of the University. Integrity in our process is vital to the mission of the University and its relation with stakeholders including the nation and the wider international academic community. Your action of disseminating false or unverified information could, and actually, did tarnish the reputation of the University and is a serious misconduct that breaches our policies on professional conduct and integrity. Therefore, I am directed to inform you that you have been dismissed from the employment of the University of the Gambia with immediate effect.”

Sources at the university said there are at least 400 students attending courses of these two lecturers with concerns that their sacking could have an impact on them with exams just two months away.