NCP commends Barrow for dropping charges against journalists

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the National Convention Party, Abubacarr M A Kinteh, has commended President Adama Barrow for withdrawing his suit against The Voice.

President Barrow agreed to forgo the case following an appeal by a joint delegation of media representatives.

The NCP leader was among those who called for the civil suit and its ‘twin charges’ by the police to be withdrawn.

Speaking to The Standard, NCP leader said: “We heard the withdrawing of the charge and we find it valid to thank the president for the good decision.

We have always believed as a very tolerant president, Barrow will listen when good people appeal to him. People must not however abuse that tolerance; so, I am advising the journalists to respect the privacy of people or political parties”, the NCP leader said.

“Even though you may think you are reporting the truth, that might be no-go area for some people. So, journalists must be careful,” he warned.