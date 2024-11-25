DLEAG investigates alleged tampering of drugs bound for destruction

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A panel has been formed to investigate allegations that some drugs earmarked for destruction as part of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s annual drug destruction exercise have been “tampered.”

The Agency’s director of media, advocacy and drug demand and reduction, Commissioner Abdoulie Ceesay confirmed to The Standard that an investigation is underway into the matter.

Commissioner Ceesay however declined to make any further comment, saying “until the final outcome of the investigation.”

The Agency conducted a drug destruction exercise at Old Cape Road in Bakau on Thursday, burning large quantities of confiscated drugs including cannabis, cocaine, skunk, kush among others.

This annual exercise is aimed at demonstrating public accountability and transparency in the handling of drugs from the point of arrest to destruction. The burnt illicit drugs were said to be tested by the scientific unit of DLEAG to determine their composition and other effects before the exercise.

However, a source close to the Agency informed The Standard that soon after the destruction exercise, it was noticed that certain perceived drugs were left unburned and they were taken for a scientific re-test which found out that they are “not cocaine.”

According to our source, this prompted the director general of the Agency to request for an immediate investigation.

“A panel is already set up comprising the police, the SIS and Dleag and they are investigating the matter,” our source added.