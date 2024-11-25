Albayrak chairman visits Gambia to strengthen strategic merger with GPA

- Advertisement -

Press release

Banjul, The Gambia – The chairman of Albayrak Group, Ahmet Albayrak, and his delegation recently visited The Gambia to mark a significant milestone in the ongoing merger between Albayrak and the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), now officially known as Alport Banjul.

This active merger is already driving transformation in the operations of the Port of Banjul and further integrating Albayrak’s capabilities into the country’s port and logistics sector.

- Advertisement -

During the visit, the delegation met with top government officials, including President Adama Barrow, to discuss the future of the merger and its impact on the country’s economic development. The discussions also focused on several other high-priority sectors, where Albayrak is planning to make significant investments in defense, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Sites visit

As part of the visit, Chairman Albayrak and his delegation toured the container terminal, bulk terminal, logistics, and warehousing facilities at the port. This visit highlighted Albayrak’s continued efforts to modernise port infrastructure and improve operational efficiency. The delegation reviewed current operations, identified areas for improvement, and discussed future investment plans to enhance the capacity and capabilities of the Port of Banjul, ensuring to transform it to a key regional maritime hub.

- Advertisement -

Key investments in ministries

As part of the visit, Chairman Albayrak discussed Albayrak’s investments into key sectors through the following ministries:

1. Ministry of Defence – Military equipment and clothing projects

Albayrak is planning to invest in the country’s defense capabilities by supplying high-quality military equipment and clothing. The delegation engaged with the Ministry of Defence to ensure that these investments contribute to building a strong, sustainable defense sector for The Gambia.

2. Ministry of Agriculture – Agricultural investment projects

Albayrak is also investing heavily in The Gambia’s agricultural sector. Discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture focused on future investments in modern farming techniques, and sustainable agricultural practices. These investments aim to improve food security and boost productivity across the country.

3. Ministry of Transport, Works– Banjul and Sanyang Deep Sea Port Investment Projects

Albayrak’s merger with GPA plays a pivotal role in its investment in port infrastructure. Meetings with the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure focused on expanding and modernizing the Banjul and Sanyang Deep Sea Ports. These investments aim to enhance port capacity, improve logistics, and position The Gambia as a key maritime hub in the region.

Vision for Long-Term Growth

Chairman Ahmet Albayrak emphasized Albayrak’s long-term commitment to The Gambia, stating, “This merger is just the beginning. Our goal is to improve port efficiency, enhance trade, and contribute to the country’s development across multiple sectors. We are excited about the future and look forward to making a lasting impact on The Gambia’s economic growth while ensuring that capacity development is in place”

Albayrak’s ongoing investments in these key sectors reflect its broader vision for sustainable development and economic progress in The Gambia. The active merger with Gambia Ports Authority is already transforming the country’s port infrastructure due to Albayrak’s pre-concession investments taking place before the Effective Date of the Concession Agreement. Albayrak’s involvement in defense, agriculture, and infrastructure projects will continue to improve the quality of life for Gambians.